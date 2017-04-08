“Colorful” Saulog Run set April 23 in Bohol

TAGBILARAN City, Bohol — A more colorful event will mark the second edition of the Saulog Run of the A-Plus All Weather Paint and Builderware slated April 23, staring and ending at the Galleria Luisa here.

The race will feature the now popular “color run” where participants will be splattered with color powders along the route.

Organizers are expecting a thousand runners to join.

The organizers, led by A-Plus All Weather Paints General Manager for Visayas and Mindanao Pepito Lim, Reginald Ong VP for Operations of BQ Mall and race director Clark Pumares, spearheaded the event’s press launching earlier at the Buzzz Cafe in Galleria Luisa.

The event will have the 3-kilometer and 6k distances. There will be five color stations along the route.