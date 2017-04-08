Security guard accidentally fires gun, wounds a colleague

A 21-year-old security guard of A-Plus Towing accidentally fired his gun, hitting the helper of the company who was lying in a bench inside a bunkhouse along V. Rama Street, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City at past 10 a.m. on Saturday.

According to SPO2 Rommel Bancog of the Cebu City Police Office Homicide Section, Ramniel Cuizon was about to sit when he took his .38 revolver gun that was tucked-in his waist and accidentally pulled the trigger hitting Ramil Villamarin.

The victim was hit on the upper right part of the abdomen.

He was immediately brought to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and is set to have an operation according to Bancog.

The suspect was arrested and is now detained at CCPO pending the filing of reckless imprudence resulting to frustrated homicide.

CCPO director Sr. Supt. Joel Doria immediately directed for an investigation if the firearm is licensed, if the suspect is also a licensed security guard.

Doria also directed for an investigation on the agency.