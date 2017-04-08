Drunk man cuts self in suicide attempt

A drunk man tried to commit suicide outside a videoke bar along Mabini Street in Cebu City on Saturday night.

According to PO3 Jerusalimo Vallespin of the Waterfront Police Station, the victim, whom rescuers believe is hearing impaired, was drinking in a videoke bar at the downtown part of the city when he suddenly stood, went out of the bar and cut himself using a swiss knife.

The still unidentified victim was rescued by Cebu City Emergency Medical Service staff who were alerted by witnesses.

He was then rushed to Cebu City Medical Center for more treatment.

Vallespin said they still don’t know the reason why the victim tried to kill himself.