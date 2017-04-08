Search for article

Drunk man cuts self in suicide attempt

SHARES:

08:39 PM April 8th, 2017

Recommended
By: Benjie Talisic, April 8th, 2017 08:39 PM
Cebu City Emergency Medical Service staff attend to a drunk man who tried to commit suicide outside a videoke bar along Manalili Street, Cebu City on Saturday night. (CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

Cebu City Emergency Medical Service staff attend to a drunk man who tried to commit suicide outside a videoke bar along Manalili Street, Cebu City on Saturday night. (CDN PHOTO/BENJIE TALISIC)

A drunk man tried to commit suicide outside a videoke bar along Mabini Street in Cebu City on Saturday night.

According to PO3 Jerusalimo Vallespin of the Waterfront Police Station, the victim, whom rescuers believe is hearing impaired, was drinking in a videoke bar at the downtown part of the city when he suddenly stood, went out of the bar and cut himself using a swiss knife.

The still unidentified victim was rescued by Cebu City Emergency Medical Service staff who were alerted by witnesses.

He was then rushed to Cebu City Medical Center for more treatment.

Vallespin said they still don’t know the reason why the victim tried to kill himself.

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

TAGS: cuts, drunk, Man, SELF, suicide
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.