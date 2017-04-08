3 big quakes hit Batangas, Metro Manila

Three strong earthquakes jolted Batangas, its neighboring provinces in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Camarines Sur, Romblon and Mindoro, and as far as Metro Manila, prompting massive evacuation in offices and malls across the National Capital Region (NCR) and Calabarzon.

The first tremor, at 5.7-magnitude earthquake east northeast of Mabini, Batangas was felt up to as far as Metro Manila shortly after 3 p.m.

It was followed closely by a 5.9-magnitude quake south southwest of Tanauan, Batangas, and then by a 5.0-magnitude quake west northwest of Taysan, Batangas, the United States Geological Services (USGS) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) pegged the Mabini, Batangas at magnitude 5.6 with a depth of four kilometers. Aftershocks were expected, Phivolcs said.

It also recorded quake intensities in following areas: Intensity 7 – Mabini, Batangas; Intensity 6 – Calatagan, Nasugbu and Tingloy, Batangas; Intensity 5 – Batangas City, Sto. Tomas and Lemery in Batangas; Tagaytay City in Cavite; Intensity 4 – Dasmariñas, Cavite: Lucena City in Quezon Province and Pateros City; Intensity 3 – Makati City, Pasay City, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, Malabon City, Mandaluyong City, and Bacoor, Cavite; and Intensity 2 – Daet, Camarines Sur.

Magnitude refers to the energy released by the earthquake, while intensity refers to a tremor’s strength.

Inquirer staff reported they felt a shaking of the ground in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Sto. Tomas, Batangas, Subic Bay, Zambales, Makati City and Mandaluyong City.

Major establishments and mall complexes, including the SM Southmall in Las Piñas City, ordered an evacuation due to strong aftershocks.

The Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office has also directed City Hall security to evacuate all City Hall buildings as a precautionary measure following the earthquake.

QC DRRMO chief Karl Michael Marasigan said all employees rendering overtime work at QC Hall will not be allowed to reenter the buildings until after an all-clear signal is given by the City Engineering Department on the structural integrity of the buildings.

The directive was also made in anticipation of possible aftershocks.

City Hall staff on duty at the QC DRRMO Emergency Operations Center along Kalayaan Avenue may however continue working as the building is rated to withstand a powerful earthquake.