Noble thanks Cebu

SENIOR Supt. Eric Noble has mixed feelings about leaving his post as Cebu provincial police chief for a new assignment given by Camp Crame.

“I’ll not be able to see the people who were good to me. Because only in Cebu where the PNP leadership noticed me,” Noble said.

Noble relinquished his post last Thursday and is waiting for word on his new post as police attaché to San Francisco in the US.

Senior Supt. Dennis Agustin, deputy director for operations of PRO-7, assumed as acting provincial police chief.

Noble served as Cebu provincial police chief prior to receiving his new assignment.

Noble is a veteran of two United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions.