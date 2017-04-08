Music fest controversy continues as Santa Fe vice mayor joins fray

THE controversy about the holding of the Isla Music Festival 2017 continues as the festival date in Santa Fe, Bantayan Island draws near.

Santa Fe Vice Mayor Ithamar Espinosa has jumped into the fray and questioned the legalities of the holding of the music fest.

Espinosa has asked organizers for their barangay permit.

“We have not seen the permit from the barangay level yet,” Espinosa said in an interview.

Espinosa said that they would call the barangay officials to ask if a permit was given to the organizers.

He said they would also ask the organizers during the first day, April 12, Holy Wednesday, if they have really permit from the barangay.

“We can ask the police to check if they really have permits,” Espinosa said.

According to sources, the Isla Music Festival will be held in Barangay Poblacion.

But Niño Mike Torrevillas, the paralegal officer of the Municipality of Santa Fe told Cebu Daily News, “Naa ni permit. Ang naay jurisdiction to give a permit is the municipal government (This has a permit. The one who has jurisdiction to give a permit is the municipal government),” Torevillas added.

Meanwhile, Lindo Gigante, a resort owner in Santa Fe, criticized the local government of Santa Fe for using the town’s official Facebook page to criticize him for opposing the holding of the Isla Music Festival in the town during the Holy Week.

Gigante on his Facebook post yesterday said, “There is too a conduct unbecoming of a government website which now look like a troll than a legit page.”

He said that the Municipality of Santa Fe page should post photos of Santa Fe before talking about him, Fr. Bucag, Lao and the Gigante Family.

Cebu Daily News tried to get Torevillas comment on this, but he said in a text message that the local government unit (LGU) will no longer make any comment because a compromise agreement is on its way between the head of the church (not Fr. Roy Bucag) and the LGU.

The music fest has drawn controversy because it is held from April 12 to 15 and the Isla organizers were given approval to hold the activity by Santa Fe Mayor Jose Esgana.

The activity was opposed by Fr. Roy Bucag, the town’s parish priest./Correspondent Joy L. Padayhag