BRP-Malapascua blessed, to sail to Bohol to secure Asean delegates

The Philippine Coast Guard’s new vessel, the BRP-Malapascua is set to help secure the seas in Bohol where another set of Asean meetings will be held this month.

Commander Gary Dale Gimotea of the Philippine Coast Guard said that the vessel had been securing the seas in parts in Central Visayas where the Asean meetings were held including the Cebu leg of the meetings.

Gimotea said this as the BRP-Malapascua 4403 which was commissioned to the Philippine Coast Guard in March this year, was blessed by the Coast Guard’s chaplain, Lt. Bobby Beda Mangonon at the Cebu City port yesterday.

Gimotea described the 144-meter BRP-Malapascua as a multi-role and response vessel, which is used primarily for maritime search and rescue and maritime security.