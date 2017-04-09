Search for article

Tudela tops Pilar in Gov's Cup hoop

09:55 PM April 9th, 2017

By: Calvin D. Cordova, April 9th, 2017 09:55 PM
GOV BASKETBALL CUP 2017/APRIL 09,2017:(left to right) Niña Marie Armilla of Sogod 2nd Runner-up North,Kristine Ann Gillamac of Bantayan 1st Runner-up North and Kathleen Mae Lindio of Danao City is Ms Governors Cup North 2017,Natalie Shaw of Talisay City is Ms Governors Cup South 2017,Marielle Cartagena of Dalaguete 1st Runner-up South and Gerhicka Carcueva of Ginatilan 2nd Runner-up South pose during Governors Cup inter Cities and Municipalities Basketball tournament grand opening at Cebu Coliseum.(CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

Tudela got off to a winning start with a close 50-47 win over Pilar in the North Division of the Governor’s Cup 2017 Cebu Province Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament, which opened yesterday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Ernie Belarmino led the way for Tudela with 18 points, while Richard Luzano added eight.

Jay Alburo paced the losing team with 14 markers, while Carl Anthony Tajo chipped in 10.

The league’s grand opening ceremony was graced by Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III and Cebu Vice Governor Agnes Magpale.

“I want to thank all the town mayors for supporting this league as this will develop the character and values of the youth,” said Davide.

The governor played briefly for the Board Members squad, which lost to the Mayors in their exhibition match, 64-61.

The tournament, opened to players aged 21 and below, drew a total of 38 teams.

“It is a big relief that finally, we were able to start the tournament. But the bigger challenge is how to make the tournament successful till the very end,” said lawyer Ramil Abing, executive director of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC).

“We are hoping that the tournament will be free from untoward incidents and any controversy,” Abing added.

