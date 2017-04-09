Abarquez inches closer to another crown

ELIZABETH Abarquez is on the verge of winning another crown after she earned a finals seat in the 19th HEAD Junior Tennis Satellite Circuit yesterday at the Citigreen Tennis Resort in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

After a very productive campaign in the recent 22nd JRG Tennis Cup that saw her winning three titles, Abarquez once again flexed her muscles after she registered smooth victories over Kirsten Bumindang (w.o) and Camille Villar, 6-1, 6-0.

The easy wins allowed Abarquez to set up a championship date with Shyne Villareal on Tuesday. Villareal will be extra motivated in that crucial match as she looks to avenge her loss to Abarquez in the 18-under girls’ division of the JRG Tennis Cup.

In other games, Cebuano Aaron Kevin Tabura defeated David Sepulveda, 4-1, 4-0, to clinch the first finals slot in the 10-unisex division. The nine-year-old Tabura will face the winner in today’s semifinal match between Douglas Maravillas and Gio Manito.