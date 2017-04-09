UC table paddlers want to continue National Prisaa success

THE UNIVERSITY of Cebu (UC) table paddlers have made the Private Schools Athletics Association (Prisaa) nationals as some sort of a playing ground winning numerous championships since 2002, highlighted by last year’s historic sweep of all 16 medals at stake in the tournament.

This year, legendary Webmasters table tennis mentor Jessica Honoridez wants to continue that winning tradition when her team competes in the table tennis tournament of the Prisaa nationals this April 22 to 29 in Iba, Zambales.

“We want to defend the title because last year was our best record when we made a mark in the history of Prisaa by winning all 16 golds at stake,” Honoridez said.

Honoridez said the team is ready to go up against the best in the country.

“We see to it that we are all fit for the competition because so far we are doing good in preparation,” she said.

However, Honoridez recognizes that it might be tough to break their own record this year with the presence of tougher teams up north. But her team has vowed to put everything on the line come playing time as they shoot for no less than both the men’s and women’s crowns.

The Webmasters men’s team is composed of Val Jaca, Lemuel Agbon, John Cabaluna and Zeus Comaingking while the women’s team will be made up of Diana Oliverio, Athena Comaingking, Lez Lei Agbon and Jeramae Saromines.