At PSE, Sicat out, Monzon in

CHANGING OF THE GUARDS

The Philippine Stock Exchange has officially announced its upcoming changing of the guards, with incumbent bourse director Ramon Monzon to be elected as the new president.

Former investment banker Hans Sicat is ending his tenure as PSE president after a six-year term.

He started his term in January 2011.

In a press statement on Friday night, PSE chair Jose Pardo said the new president would be elected during the upcoming annual stockholders meeting in May.

“The PSE has been fortunate to have Mr. Sicat lead the organization for the past years. The Exchange has accomplished many major milestones under his leadership as president of the PSE, including recognition in both local and global scene for the various products, services and programs the company introduced during this period,” Pardo said.

It was earlier reported that Sicat would henceforth become the “chief integration officer” who will work on the consolidation of the PSE with other capital market infrastructure under the Philippine Dealing System Holdings (PDSH) Group.

Monzon, who has been an independent director at PSE since May 2015, also heads the PSE audit committee. He also serves as director of PDS and its subsidiaries.

A CPA, Monzon was a former partner at SGV.