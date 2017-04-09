Suson bags three titles in Ubay leg

MARC Nicole Suson won three titles in the Ubay leg of the Cebuana Lhuillier Age Group Tennis Championships in Ubay, Bohol over the weekend.

]The 16-year-old Cebuano tennis sensation, ranked by the Philippine Tennis Association as the seventh best netter in the country, took home the boys’ 16-under, boys’ 18-under and boys’ 18-under doubles crown.

Suson also won three titles in the same tournament last year.

The University of Cebu ace defeated Dipolog City’s Stephen Guia, 6-0, 6-3, to pocket the 16-under boys title, then downed Kenichiro Suzuki, 6-3, 6-3, of Cagayan de Oro managed to win the 18-under boy’s diadem. He won his third title when he joined forces with Tyrone Ybañez to pull off an 8-6 win

over the tandem of Scottie Jumamoy and Wilfredo Grospe for the 18-under doubles crown.

“It’s a great feeling to be a triple champion. It’s my second time to win a treble in Bohol,” Suson said.