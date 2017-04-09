Mactan residents take blackout in stride

MOST residents of Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island flocked to malls, beaches and other places outside their homes after a whole day power outage was experienced on Sunday.

The scheduled power interruption was well disseminated by Mactan Electric Company (Meco) and city and village officials, but there were still few people who were not aware of the scheduled power interruptions and aired their dismay on social media sites.

Still, majority of the residents took the 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. power outage in stride and headed for the five big malls in Lapu-Lapu City to take advantage of their generator-powered air-condition facilities.

The beaches and resorts, usually only patronized by foreign or out-of-town tourists, were also packed with local residents.

Diane Amodia, public information officer of Meco, says they were able to shorten the power outage by an hour, or only up to 4 p.m., as they had successfully installed the new 100-megavolt-ampere (MVA) transformer ahead of schedule.

But power interruptions are still expected between Monday to Black Saturday, while they test the new transformer, which was installed to stabilize the increasing power supply on the island.

The rotational brownouts are expected to last two hours, but they have yet to schedule which barangays will be affected at what time.

“We call on our customers to get updates from our social media site on Facebook,” said Amodia.

Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office director, said their operation was not affected.

He said they only operated a small generator at the LCPO headquarters to power a couple of computers that are needed “just for sending reports to the regional offices.”