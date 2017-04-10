4th-gen Civic wins Honda Cars Cebu contest

A fourth-generation Honda Civic stood out in the Honda Cars Cebu Inc.’s (HCCI) “Search for the oldest Honda Civic in town.”

The red 1991 Honda Civic, which has already ran a whopping 190,433 kilometers, is owned by Staff Sgt. Henrick Garcia of the Philippine Air Force. His Civic bested 10 other entries to win the contest that is part of the 25th anniversary celebration of HCCI.

The criteria for judging are as follows: 40 percent for the Honda Civic oldest model and in good running condition; 30 percent for superb exterior look and 30 percent for the highest mileage.

With the win, Garcia received the grand prize of a free overnight stay for two at the Shangri-la’s Mactan Island Resort and Spa and a free interior/exterior detailing.

The two consolation prizes went to Franz Eric Lee and Angelo Aguas.

Lee showcased his white 1994 Honda Civic (42,841 kms) which is part of the model’s fifth generation (1991-1995). Aguas, for his part, brought in his black 1999 Honda Civic SiR (171,151 kms).

Lee and Aguas were awarded with free Honda interior/exterior detailing services.

The three winning entries will be displayed at HCCI showroom on A. Soriano Street along North Reclamation Area, Cebu City starting Monday together with the current tenth generation Civic, the reigning Car of the Year-Philippines.