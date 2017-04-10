EASTERavaganza at Harolds Hotel

Holy Week Retreat

ADVERTISEMENT

Wondering where to spend a peaceful Holy Week staycation? Look no more! Enjoy a serene and quiet Holy Week-end at Harolds Hotel! Book now and get a Holy Week Retreat special room rate of P3,288 net. This great deal is inclusive of a Deluxe Room accommodation with a buffet breakfast for two and a complimentary lovely Afternoon ParTEA at the HCafè filled with fancy tea and delectable bites of the famous Harolds French Macarons. Eat, pray, and stay with Harolds Hotel this Holy Week to experience a little retreat at the heart of the city! Stay period is from April 10 to 16.

Buffet Easteravaganza

Hop on over to HCafè for a hefty Easter Sunday buffet! On April 16, a wide selection of festive and delightful cooking will be perfect for your Easter Sunday celebration with the spotlight on the special US Angus Chuck Eye Beef. Also on the scrumptious list is the Beef Goulash with Sausage, Grilled Mahi-Mahi ala Pobre, Chicken Monte Carlo, and desserts including Pomentese, Walnut Pie, and Mango Panna Cotta that will surely keep your palate on the lookout! And to top it all off, an egg-ziting chocolate surprise awaits!

At P488 net per person for lunch or dinner, an Easteravagant display of international and local cuisines with limitless mocktails will keep you hopping for more. The lunch buffet starts at 11:30 AM until 2 PM, while the dinner buffet is at 6PM to 9PM.

Afternoon ParTEA

Harolds Hotel cordially invites you on April 16 for an Afternoon ParTEA at the HCafè in celebration of Easter Sunday. Cozy up with a warm pot of Twinings Tea in and delight yourself with 3 dainty bites of the famous Harolds French Macarons. Treat yourself to a lovely afternoon of fancy tea and delectable goodies!

For reservations, please call (+63 32) 505 7777 or email reservations@haroldshotel.com.ph /PR