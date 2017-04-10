Tumulak: Stay calm but alert

Following the issuance of a travel advisory by the United States Embassy in Manila warning American citizens about possible “kidnappings” by terrorist groups, Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak assured Cebuanos of “tightened” security in the city.

In a press conference held at his Cebu City Hall office on Monday morning, Tumulak said that even before the advisory was issued, they have already been implementing tight security especially with the coming Holy Week.

Tumulak, who is the deputy mayor for peace and order in Cebu City, however asked the public to remain calm but stay alert.

“Hangyo nato sa public especially sa Cebu even though nagpagawas og travel warning wala nagpasabot nilugak ang security dinhi. Hugot gyud atong security,” he said.

(We ask the public especially those here in Cebu to remain calm. The travel warning issued by the US Embassy doesn’t mean our security has loosen.)

Tumulak said the travel advisory can cause alarm to the Cebuanos and can affect the business sectors in the region especially those engaged in the tourism business.

The United States Embassy in Manila on Sunday, April 9, issued a travel advisory to Americans heading in or are already in Central Visayas, especially in Cebu and Bohol provinces, to review their travel plans.

The Embassy said they received “unsubstantiated yet credible information” that terrorists groups might attempt to conduct “kidnappings” in Central visayas, particularly in Cebu and Bohol.

It also advised US citizens against going to private and public venues where large crowd gather, including nightclubs and shopping malls as these are venues where ‘kidnappings’ happen.