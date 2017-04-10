PRO-7 on full alert, activates ‘Oplan SumVac’

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas has activated Oplan SumVac or “Summer Vacation” on Monday following a recent travel advisory released by the US Embassy in Manila.

PRO-7 Director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said that Oplan SumVac is now activated and fully implemented throughout the region.

Taliño added that after the recent hosting of the ASEAN Summit, the PRO-7 remained in full alert status and that they are not taking the new information about the kidnapping threats in the region lightly.

“PRO-7 has maintained its full alert status and assures that an integrated PNP-AFP security system is in place,” he said.

Strong coordination with the AFP counterparts in the area as well as with the hotel owners and managers and security officers of resorts and establishments is being undertaken. The PNP has strengthened its target and hotels.

A statement issued by PRO-7 wrote that as of now there is neither specific nor direct threat on any atrocities or kidnapping in Central Visayas,” the statement wrote.

“In general, Central Visayas is safe and peaceful.”