It’s a hoppy Easter at the Blu

FOLLOW the bunny trails to Radisson Blu Cebu for an incredible Easter celebration with a line up of hop-penings and week-long treats for the whole family.

On Easter Sunday, it’s time to feast after the fast at Feria. Indulge in the feast that you deserve for lunch or dinner buffet featuring prime meat cuts such as US prime rib, pork crown barbecue, wine braised lamb shank and lechon on the carving station, a candy corner on the dessert station for your little ones, and an overflow of sweet treats including soft-serve ice cream and Easter-inspired chocolates at P 1,450 net per person. For P1,850 net per person, get one admission, for kids ages 4 to 11 year old, to the Search for the Golden Egg.

Let your kids experience an Easter egg hunting surprise with Search for the Golden Egg including interactive activities such as egg decorating and exciting games at the Events Plaza from 2PM to 3PM.

For the rest of the week from April 8 to 16, treat the family to an overnight stay in a Superior Room inclusive of buffet breakfast for two persons, P 500 dining credits at Feria and P 500 worth of massage treatment credits at Spa Esc all at P 6,000 net per room per night.

Make Easter more egg-citing for the family at Radisson Blu Cebu.

For inquiries and reservations, please call 402 9900 or email reservations.cebu@radisson.com. /PR