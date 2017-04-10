Candy Land: An Easter Fun Fair at Montebello

CALLING all little bunnies, hop into the happiest place on Earth this Easter Sunday as you enter and explore Cebu’s only Easter themed park, the Candy Land, an Easter Fun Fair!

Explore the bubble gum forest, roll over cotton candy avenue, hunt for golden and colorful eggs in Easter Olympic Egg Hunt, swim under the beaming sun whole day, play exciting fun fair games through our Candy Game Stations, enjoy a delightful lunch buffet, Easter egg painting, an amazing bubble show, candy land inflatables and face painting – all in the same day!

Show off your Cutest Bunny Costume (individual or family) for a chance to win an overnight stay in a Premier Garden room.

Rates are at P650 net per child (4-12 years old) and P550 net per adult/companion. For toddlers ( 1-3 years old) rate is at P650 with one free accompanying adult.

Inclusive of lunch buffet and bunny costume. Use of towel is not included. Bring your own swimming attire and Easter basket.

For inquiries/reservations, call 231-3681 local 4027. /PR