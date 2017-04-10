Phil-Chinese Chamber commits P25M for drug rehab facility in Cebu

A Manila-based business group has made a commitment to fund the construction of a drug rehabilitation facility in Sitio Cantipla in the mountain barangay of Tabunan in Cebu City.

Officials of the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCCI) announced the allocation of P25 million for the project during their 10th anniversary celebration and the 5th induction ceremony held at the Solaire Grand Balllroon in Manila on Saturday, said Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino in a press statement sent to Cebu Daily News.

Dino said that the allocation will be spent on the construction of an administrative office, dormitory, activity center, infirmary, kitchen, and other facilities.

The facility will stand on a portion of a 50-hectare national government-owned timberland in Barangay Tabunan that is now under the care of former police general Tiburcio Fusilero.

Dino’s statement said that the planned facility in Barangay Tabunan will be designed to look like the Fazenda da Esperança in Milagros town in Masbate province that includes a farm.

He said that farming has been found to be a good therapy for surrenderers who undergo rehabilitation and at the same time a good source of livelihood.

Dino said surrenderers will be taught to raise cattle for meat and dairy products; and grow rice for their consumption during their rehabilitation.

The Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV) is now finalizing details of the project as a preparation for its implementation, Dino said in his press statement.