Win a trip to Japan with Metro Stores and Cathay Pacific

By: PR, April 10th, 2017 03:39 PM
(Seated from left) Cathay Pacific Marketing and Communications Supervisor Ma Consuelo Divina Cimafranca, Cathay Pacific Port Manager Catherine Sin, Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. AVP Marketing Rose Jose and Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. VP Store Operations Luz Bitang. (Standing from left) Cathay Pacific Airways Digital Sales Coordinator Juvy Consejo and Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. Area Manager for South Cebu Stores May Sasedor.
METRO Retail Stores Group partners with Cathay Pacific Airways for this summer’s super exciting raffle promo.
Metro Stores and Cathay Pacific will treat two lucky winners with a trip to Osaka, Japan good for three inclusive of a 4-day, 3-night accommodation and Universal Studios tour.
The promo is ongoing and will have its grand draw on May 20.
Shop now at your nearest Metro Retail Stores and say “konnichiwa” to Japan! /PR
