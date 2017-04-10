A rewarding summer at Golden Prince Hotel



DINE, relax and get fit this summer at Golden Prince Hotel and Suites with their brand new facilities and themed restaurants that complement different generations.

Celebrate with a graduate at Golden Prince’s Kabilin Heritage Lounge, serving a Royal Merienda buffet for only P1,438 for 6 persons available from 2PM to 6PM. Or head on to LéMon restaurant for an exciting brunch or dinner buffet at only P2,798 for 6 persons including a graduate who gets to dine for free. The offer is extended until April 17.

Give a gift of relaxation by pampering your loved ones with Aphrodite Spa wellness packages. The Rejuvenation package includes a one hour signature massage, foot massage and 15 minutes sauna for only P850. The Relaxation package includes one hour stone massage, one hour foot massage and facial cleansing for P950. While the Royal Treatment package features one hour traditional “Hilot”, one hour body scrub and one hour foot massage for P1,100.

Golden Prince also has a Kids’ Zone wherein parents can enroll their children ages 3-6 years old in a fun and engaging session with certified childhood instructors.

Working adults can also be trained to be fit with the Hercules gym where they can work out for 40 minutes using the high intensity training interval which is ideal for strength and conditioning, losing weight and injury prevention. They also do yoga on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9AM to 10AM at a rate of P250.

The recreational facilities are found at the 3rd floor of the Golden Prince Hotel and Suites. For inquiries and reservations, one may call (032) 230 1500 or follow Golden Prince at Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/goldenprincehotel/.