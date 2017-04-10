Man dies after he gets cut in the arm with a knife

Firecracker maker vs. tricycle driver

A 53-year old fire cracker maker bled to death after he was cut by a knife in his arm during a fight with a tricycle driver in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City at past 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Berto Sumaylo, a resident of Purok Beauty in the Sky, was rushed to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital in Barangay Gun-ob, about 2 kilometers from Barangay Babag, but the attending physician at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

The doctor told PO3 Joseph Rouel Cutanda, Lapu-Lapu City Homicide investigator, that a major artery in the arm of the victim, which might have caused him to bleed to death.

Investigation showed that Sumaylo got cut in the arm after he grappled with tricycle driver, Victor Avila, 23, for possession of a kitchen knife.

Sumaylo and Avila were earlier seen arguing and were separated after the argument ended in a fistfight.

According to Cutanda, Sumaylo later went home, got a kitchen knife, and allegedly confronted Avila again, which led to them grappling for possession of Sumaylo’s kitchen knife.

Bystanders pacified, separated the two men, and rushed Sumaylo to the hospital.

After Sumaylo’s death, Avila was later arrested by barangay tanods, who turned him over to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office where he was detained.