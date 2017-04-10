Sultan-Jaro bout to be held on May 7 in Rizal province

THE MUCH AWAITED showdown between IBF Inter-continental super flyweight champion Jonas “Zorro” Sultan of ALA Boxing Gym and former world champion Sonny Boy Jaro will be held on May 7.

The fight will be held at the Angono Sports Complex in Rizal province.

It will be Sultan’s first title defense of his IBF Inter-continental super flyweight title.

The fight was supposed to be held on March 18 in Metro Manila but was cancelled at the last minute when Jaro withdrew from the fight after suffering from a Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and was declared unfit to fight after he was rushed to the hospital.

Sultan was disappointed about the sudden cancellation especially after going through months of rigid training.

Both fighters will finally get a chance to meet inside the ring as Jaro’s promoters from Shape Up Boxing Gym decided to reschedule the fight on May 7.

The 25-year-old Sultan, a native of Tampilisan, Zamboanga del Norte, considers the fight against Jaro, a former WBC world flyweight champion, as one of the biggest fights of his career.

Sultan holds a record of 12 wins with eight knockouts along with three defeats while Jaro has a record of 43 wins, 30 knockouts coupled with 13 defeats and five draws.