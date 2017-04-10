Samboan chalks up first win

SAMBOAN rallied from 10 points down in the fourth period to hack out a 78-75 win over Oslob in the South Division of the newly opened Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-and-under Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament last Sunday held at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Samboan cagers pounced on the endgame meltdown of Oslob, which staged a 20-11 run to take a 55-45 lead going into the final period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paul Andrew Catipay came to Samboan’s rescue by pouring in 17 of his game-high 19 points in the final quarter that keyed his team’s come-from-behind win.

Joshua Balankig also gave Samboan a huge lift in the endgame, hitting the go-ahead basket in the final 50 seconds of the game.

Catipay and Louie Jay Señagan iced Samboan’s win by each nailing a free throw.

Señagan finished with 17 points six in the fourth, while Balankig added 13.

Mark Verano tallied 17 points to lead Oslob, Jake Matthews Cabigon pitched in 11 and King Ronolo contributed 10.

Tudela wins

Also winning in the opening day was Tudela, which tripped Pilar in their North Division duel, 50-47.