WHERE TO NEXT?

USC volleybelle in search for new team after leaving Warriors due to financial reasons

In a shocking development that could change the complexion of the Cesafi volleyball girls division in the upcoming season, Cebuana volleybelle Kate Chantal Rodriguez has decided to part ways with the University of San Carlos (USC) after a four-year stay due to financial reasons.

The 16-year-old former USC team captain who led the Warriors into immediate success in her junior year, when they won the 2015 Shakey’s V-League title and the 2015 Cesafi girls crown, told Cebu Daily News that it was a tough decision to leave USC because she had a lot of memories with the team.

But something had to be done since the scholarship grant for athletes in USC didn’t include the ancillary and miscellaneous fees, which are still quite hefty for Rodriguez.

“Actually, I don’t wanna leave my team behind but I am thinking about my own concern, which is about the scholarship. Leaving my team was not easy because I have cherished many memories with them. They have helped me accept my own mistakes and become a strong person,” Rodriguez said.

The utility spiker who accumulated numerous awards in her young career such as the Cesafi beach volley best attacker, Cesafi indoor best server, Shakey’s V-League opposite spiker, Batang Pinoy Nationals best opposite spiker and Prisaa nationals best server is now in search for a new team and is participating in tryouts of different schools.

“I already joined the tryouts of University of Southern Philippines Foundation, University of San Jose-Recoletos and the University of Cebu, and I was accepted but I’m still waiting for the Southwestern University tryouts before making my decision,” Rodriguez added.

The SWU girls tryout is scheduled April 19 to 22.