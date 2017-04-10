Tata Super Ace “Big Boy” is a versatile go-to vehicle

CEBU has a thing for versatile multi-purpose vehicles. It is evident with the number of Suzuki Multicabs and Mitsubishi L300 FBs running on our streets.

Indian automaker Tata Motors wants a share of the pie with its dynamic duo of its Ace (Bata) and Super Ace (Big Boy) mini trucks.

Both are diesel-powered mini workhorses that can be fitted with various rear body configurations, making it a perfect partner for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME).

Cebu Daily News tested the “Big Boy” that has a load capacity of 1 ton.

The Super Ace is a bit bigger than the Multicabs but thinner than the L300 FBs. It’s somewhere in between both vehicles.

Its main advantage is its 1.4-liter turbocharged eco-diesel engine that produces 70 horsepower and 135 newton meter of torque. The oil burner is mated to a five-speed fully synchromesh gearbox that shifts really smoothly.

Its chassis is strong and its suspension is fine around the paved roads of Cebu. It also has a load conscious reducing valve (LRCV) that makes this vehicle a versatile workhorse.

What we also liked was its interior that is designed to keep the driver and passenger comfortable. It has a standard features air conditioning, power windows, power steering, external power socket, and a USB-compatible entertainment.

Are these features enough to outnumber the Multicabs or the L300s? We’re not sure. But this is really one workhorse that is easy and convenient to drive. And that might at least scare the competition.