Honda Cars Cebu fetes oldest Civic

It was four years ago when a member of the Philippine Air Force bought a second-hand Honda Civic sedan for P55,000.

To this very date, the car remains in tip-top shape and now with an award to boot.

A fourth-generation Honda Civic owned by Staff Sgt. Henrick Garcia won the Honda Cars Cebu Inc.’s (HCCI) “Search for the oldest Honda Civic in town.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The red Honda Civic 1991 model which already ran a total of 190,433 kilometers bested 10 other entries to win the search, which is part of the 25th anniversary celebration of HCCI.

The criteria for judging are as follows: 40 percent for the Honda Civic oldest model and in good running condition; 30 percent for superb exterior look and 30 percent for the highest mileage.

Garcia narrated that it was in 2013 when he bought the car from his brother’s neighbor in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City.

The judges of the contest were HCCI’s Nericar Lim (Parts Manager); Geonifer Pacaldo (Service Manager ) and Chris Sollano (Body Repair Officer).

From doing the most important things like having the vehicle regularly checked in service centers to doing the small things like wiping the engine to keep it from dusts, Garcia exerted extra effort to keep the car in good running condition.

“Old models need extra care since when some parts get damaged, it is very hard to find a replacement. Or if you find one, it is very expensive,” said Garcia.

Ever-reliable car

Garcia keeps the car at the Mactan Benito Ebuen Air Base, where he is assigned. He uses the car when he goes home to his hometown in Argao town, southern Cebu at least twice a week.

“It is an old car but it’s still reliable for long travels. I never encountered problems when I drive this to Argao,” said Garcia.

For the win, Garcia received the grand prize of a free overnight stay for two at the Shangri-la Mactan Island Resort and Spa and a free interior/exterior detailing.

The two consolation prizes went to Franz Eric Lee (1994 Honda Civic hatchback) and Angelo Aguas (1999 Honda Civic SiR).