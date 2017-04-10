Davide looking for cop chief with Noble’s qualities

CEBU Gov. Hilario Davide III is looking for a police chief with the same qualities as that of outgoing Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) director Senior Supt. Eric Noble.

Davide said he was surprised by the transfer of the police chief to another assignment, which happened a day after he and Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale accompanied Noble and his team conducting an Operation Tokhang in Cordova town.

Noble, however, was assigned to a higher office as he would be the country’s police attaché to San Francisco, California.

Davide said that he was happy with Noble’s promotion but sad because the provincial government and the CPPO had established a good working relationship under Noble’s watch.

Davide, however, said he hoped that Noble’s replacement would possess Noble’s qualities as a decent official and a good leader.

“Ang ako lang nga kung kinsa man ang mupuli niya, pareha pud niya nga tarong pud, seryoso sa pagpanerbisyo, ug focused kaayo sa iyang trabaho, mao na atong gipangita sa sunod nga PD,” he said.

At present, Davide said that he has not yet received a list of names where he would pick one who would replace Noble.

Magpale, who was also with Noble when the Cordova Tokhang was conducted, was also saddened with his exit.

“Actually, nahibawo na mi ato nga he was soon going to be promoted but he has been very effective, anugon,” she said.

“I hope ang musunod pud, I hope that the new police director would be just as good. (Naka-uyon ko sa performance ni Noble) but it was too short.”