Officials bare Holy Week preps

Mandaue City Police deputy director for operations Supt. Jimmy Aguisanda announced measures to ensure a peaceful celebration of Holy Week.

At the Cebu North Bus Terminal (CNBT), where around 114 buses will ply northern Cebu towns, a K9 unit and SWAT personnel will be conducting regular inspections.

CNBT manager Zosimo Jumao-as said the bulk of passengers are expected by Wednesday and are ensured of the safety of everyone.

Inspections will also be done at Looc wharf for the safety of passengers using motorized boats going to islands in the north and Bohol, said Aguisanda.

Aguisanda advised people especially those taking a long vacation to far places to make sure their houses are properly secured from possible intruders or ask neighbors if they can help watch the house.

The power supply or the main switch must be turned off and LPG tanks must be closed properly.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) led by Glenn Antigua (COO) said they are closing some roads near the National Shrine of Saint Joseph for a procession on Wednesday and Friday.

The streets of A. del Rosario, SB Cabahug, M. Sanchez, P. Burgos, P. Gomez and B. Ceniza will be closed from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

In Lapu-Lapu City, police security personnel were also deployed in terminals, ports, tour sites, beaches and wharves for the security of tourists and beach goers.