Be ready for traffic as Holy Week begins

THE public is advised to brace for traffic and tighter security as the activities for Holy Week begin.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak said that Cebuanos should expect traffic from Monday to Wednesday as many solemn processions will take place, particularly the “Parade of Ten Saints” or “pasos” procession which will be done from 4 p.m. to 7 in the evening on different days depending on the parish.

Churches in the south district had their processions on Monday, while those in the north district will conduct theirs today, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Emergency units like ambulances from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) and the police have been prepared for those who will visit the Way of the Cross at Banawa Celestial Garden for the popular devotional activity known as “Via Crucis” or “Way of the Cross”.

Help desks will be put up in churches for the convenience and security of churchgoers.

Tumulak advised the public to cooperate with security officers and allow themselves to be frisked as they enter churches. They are also discouraged from carrying large bags as they travel. Parking and selling in front of churches will also be prohibited.