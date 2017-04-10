Five cops under probe for ‘hulidap’

CEBU City Councilor David Tumulak wants five policemen from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) investigated after receiving complaints that they were involved in extortion, commonly known as “hulidap.”

Tumulak, also the deputy mayor for peace and order, said these policemen arrested surrenderers under Operation Tokhang who have made a new life for themselves being drug free, threatened them and demanded money in exchange for their freedom.

“Maayo unta to’g balik-balikan ang namaligya og balik sa drugas. Mura naman hinuon ug ‘hulidap’ ning ilaha. Dakpon ka, holdapon ka unya pangayuan kag kwarta,” he said.

(It would have been all right if they rearrested those still selling illegal drugs. As it is, it looks like “hulidap.” They arrest them then ask for money.)

Cebu City Police director Senior Supt. Joel Doria, however, has not received any complaints nor has Tumulak informed him of the matter.

He, however, gave an assurance that once a formal complaint is filed before his office, an investigation would immediately follow.

Special Drug Units

Yesterday, Tumulak said he already received five complaints against the five policemen who hold the rank of Police Officer 3 (PO3).

He said he is now coordinating with barangay officials to verify the alleged extortion done by them.

Tumulak said he could not discount the possibility that the reports are true because the same policemen were already subjects of similar complaints in the past.

He said three of the five policemen are assigned to the new Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU).

Tumulak said he will ask the help of Doria in investigating these policemen.