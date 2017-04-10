‘Bato’ confirms CV terror threat

But describes police intelligence reports as ‘generic’

Following Sunday’s travel advisory from the US Embassy for American citizens to review travel plans in Central Visayas, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, on Monday, confirmed that terror groups were indeed planning to conduct kidnappings in Central Visayas.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Dela Rosa said the “generic” information came from Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7). He did not have much details at the time.

“I was briefed by the RD of PRO-7 na meron nga silang na-monitor na ganoon. Meron namang kaukulan na aksyon na ginawa ang RD ng PRO-7 para ma-thwart itong mga ito (I was briefed by the regional director of PRO-7 that they monitored things like that. The RD of PRO-7 is nonetheless doing something to thwart these threats),” he told reporters.

“Suffice to say that we have monitored and we are ready to face the threats. Yung details, mamaya. Generic yong sinabi ni RD, kunin ko pa yung detalye natin mamaya (I still have to get the details about the threats. What the RD of PRO-7 told me was generic),” he added.

The US Embassy in Manila warned its citizens to be careful in going to Central Visayas, citing “unsubstantiated yet credible information” that terrorist groups might try to conduct kidnappings in the region, particularly in Cebu and Bohol.

Dela Rosa refused to say which specific group was being monitored, but assured tourists that they had nothing to worry about as the PNP was on top of the situation.

The PNP has deployed 75,000 policemen across the country to protect vacationers this Holy Week.

“Just don’t take that route that goes to the boundary of the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia where the Abu Sayyaf frequently conducts its kidnappings. Don’t go there . . . all other parts are okay,” Dela Rosa said.

“Do not be afraid. I am giving assurance to the people that our policemen in Central Visayas are ready,” he added.

Unclear source

But in an interview yesterday, Chief Supt. Taliño appeared not to know the basis of the US Embassy advisory.

“There’s a possibility that the travel advisory was still related to the reported threats last year. We are coordinating with our intelligence units to validate what the US Embassy claimed. If there are advisories, all we can do is to address it,” he said.

In earlier interviews, Taliño also said they have not received “direct and specific threats” in the region.

The latest travel advisory prompted Taliño to reevaluate the situation in Central Visayas and to alert all police units, offices, and stations to be on guard against the presence of terrorists.

“We are not taking it lightly. We have counter measures from the provincial and city police offices down to the police stations. We are also coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines as we intensify our operations,” Taliño said.

The PRO-7 director yesterday reiterated calls to owners of beach resorts and the public to be vigilant and help authorities ward off terrorists.

“We assure the public, especially local and foreign tourists, that our security system is in place. I encourage the public that if they observe suspicious-looking people or any unusual activities, please report them immediately to the nearest police stations,” he said.

In time for the Holy Week, Taliño said policemen will be deployed in places of convergence, particularly in churches, bus terminals, airport, and markets.

He also admonished the public and policemen for disseminating unverified information on social media that could cause panic.

“Let us be careful. Instead of sharing unvalidated information on social media sites, share it first with the police. Don’t panic, but be alert at all times,” he said.

‘Unverified’ Fb post

Taliño also ordered the investigation of the police station chief of Asturias town, northwest Cebu two days after a Facebook post of an alleged plan by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) to conduct kidnappings in the Visayas.

Shortly after Taliño announced that an investigation will be conducted against Senior Inspector Albert Quilitorio, the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) ordered the relief of the Asturias police station chief.

Quilitorio was given a new assignment as chief of the Danao City police, replacing Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos who is set to take an advance course at the Regional Training Center in Consolacion town.

Chief Insp. Gerard Pelare, deputy director for operations of CPPO, said Quilitorio’s transfer to Danao has nothing to do with the online post regarding the planned kidnappings in the Visayas but for his failure to reach the targets in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“The Facebook post of the Asturias police has nothing to do with his (Quilitorio) relief. The order is but part of the usual reshuffling of police station chiefs,” he said.

A post on the Facebook page of the Asturias police on Saturday read: “Giawhag ang tanan nga magmabinantayon sa tagsa-tagsa nga seguridad. Aduna kitay mensahe nga nadawat gikan sa taas nga naai mga miembro sa ASG nga nigikan sa Sulu karong adlawa sakay sa duha ka pump boat ug kini ilang giingon nga nagpadulong sa Visayas aron sa pagpang kidnap nga ilang buhaton.”

(Everyone is encouraged to be alert. We received a message from higher-ups that there are members of ASG who left Sulu today on board two pump boats and are on their way to the Visayas to conduct kidnappings.)

Left in the dark

At city hall, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña expressed surprise over claims of a terror threat in Cebu.

“I am left in the dark regarding that matter. I wish I could act on it but no one tells me anything. It’s just . . . surprise,” Osmeña said.

Osmeña said the travel warning has nonetheless “little” effect on Cebu City’s tourism industry.

“In the first place we don’t get American tourists. Most of the tourists you get from America are not tourists. They are mostly balikbayans,” he said.

Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, said they already tightened the security in the city even before the US Embassy issued a travel advisory.

“We ask the public especially those here in Cebu to remain calm,” he said.

Although no prior threats were reported in the province early on, Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III said the US Embassy travel advisory should not be taken lightly.

“They must know something that we don’t know but just the same, we should be vigilant and report suspicious-looking persons,” he said.

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale was saddened about the travel advisory but said she respects the move of the US Embassy.

Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Adelino Sitoy, for his part, said people should not be alarmed but must also take extra-safety precautions.

“Americans are always extra careful in protecting their citizens so we cannot blame them,” Sitoy said.

Cebu Provincial Tourism Officer Joselito “Boboi” Costas said that while the travel advisory may have a “small effect” on Cebu tourism, it would not create a dent in the tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, business leaders in Cebu said they were surprised with the travel warning but they can say that Cebu is safe and secure. (See separate story on Page 7)

Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino is asking the US Embassy to clarify the advisory especially since it was issued shortly before Bohol’s hosting of the multi-sectoral Asean meetings set on April 18-22 .

“How can we have an information that is unsubstantiated and at the same time credible? That travel advisory is pregnant with oxymoronic expression that needs to be clarified,” Dino said in a press statement sent to Cebu Daily News.

Dino expects the travel advisory to hurt tourism in the neighboring provinces of Cebu and Bohol and appeals to the US government “to review its policy on (the) release (of) travel warnings to its citizens against traveling in the Visayas” and be more careful in the issuance of their travel advisories.