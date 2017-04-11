Armed men sighted in Bohol town; firefight with govt troops ongoing

INABANGA, Bohol- There is an ongoing firefight between joint police and military team and at least 10 armed men on board two separate bancas in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town, Bohol.

Superintendent George Vale, head of Police Community Relations Office at the Bohol Police Provincial Office,

said he could not tell if the armed men were part of a group who planned to stage kidnappings in Central Visayas.

He said that the armed men were sighted on board two motor bancas near the river in Barangay Napo in this town. Residents saw these men on Monday night. They alerted the police office to verify them.

The incident happened after US Embassy in Manila issued a travel ban to Bohol and Cebu provinces.

“We urge the people instead to be vigilant in reporting to authorities any unusual movement of unknown persons in area,” Spt. Vale said.

“Law enforcement agencies have been on high alert, including security units of hotels and resorts who are also closely coordinated with police authorities,” Bohol Gov. Edgar Chatto said in a statement.