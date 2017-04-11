Cebu ranks second in World’s Friendliest Islands list

Readers of New York City-based travel magazine, Travel + Leisure (T+L), have named Cebu as the second friendliest island in the world next to Palawan, which was recognized as the world’s friendliest island.

All of Luzon as well Boracay were also ranked third and fourth place, respectively.

“While the politics of the nation have grown ever-more volatile, the people of the islands remain friendly to visitors exploring their scenic home. For many travelers, it’s especially helpful that English is one of the official languages of the Philippines, and that islanders are so welcoming of tourists,” Jess McHugh of T+L wrote in an article published last April 1.

The magazine described Cebu as a “former Spanish colony” with people still traveling to see the remaining architecture from that period.

Cebu’s helpful locals are also one of the island’s greatest quality, T+L said.

T+L asked respondents in its World’s Best Awards survey in 2016 to rate their travel experiences across the globe, evaluating everything from cruise lines and airports to resorts, cities, and hotels.

When it came to islands, readers scored the best based on characteristics such as charm and the friendliness of its people, T+L said.

Round off the list of friendliest islands in the world are Waiheke, New Zealand (5th); Ischia, Italy (6th); Tasmania, Australia (7th); Fiji Islands (8th); Bali, Indonesia (9th); Great Barrier Reef Islands (10th); Moorea (11th); Paros, Greece (12th); Bora Bora (13th); Exhumas, Bahamas (14th); and Caye Culker, Belize (15th).

In T+L’s World’s Best Awards in 2016, Cebu was recognized as the world’s sixth best island.