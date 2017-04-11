Quisumbing orders tighter security in Mandaue City

Following the recent encounter between government troops and suspected members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and the travel advisory issued by the US Embassy in Manila, Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing has ordered tighter security in the city.

Quisumbing briefed the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command during a meeting Tuesday morning about the security measures that he is putting in place in Mandaue City.

Quisumbing also said the city has also asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to conduct checkpoints every night around key areas of Mandaue City.

He added that they will be observing strict implementation of the curfew, while certain areas around the churches will be open to pedestrian only.

Barriers and spike strips will also be installed as well as increased police and security presence at the bus terminal and Ouano wharf including the deployment of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and K9 teams.

A cash reward of P100,000 will also be given to anyone who reports suspicious persons and activities that will lead to an arrest.

“We are ready to roll out but we need vigilance and most of all coordination from the public in order. Please report any suspicious activity to the national 911 hotline or the Mandaue City Command Center at 239-7386 or 344-3891. Be safe, be vigilant but don’t change the way you live your life. If you do, the terrorists win. Your City Hall will do everything in its power to keep you safe,” Quisumbing said in a Facebook post.