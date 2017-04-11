ARMCHAIR GENERALS

YESTERDAY’S firefight in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town in Bohol province lit up the newsrooms of Cebu’s media outlets and sparked a flurry of comments in social media.

One netizen voiced his outrage by calling on the government to rain down bombs on the suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits and wipe them out of existence.

His sentiments were shared by a lot, including one who said the government should ask the US to do an air strike similar to that done in Syria.

But another netizen noted that such an action won’t come to pass. “Di mosugot si Joma niana (Joma won’t agree to that),” he said, in reference to Communist Party founder Jose Maria Sison who is friends with President Rodrigo Duterte.

RED ALERT

WHILE others were worked up over the Inabanga encounter between government troops and suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits, there were those who voiced concern about this development.

One netizen feared that this may result in a declaration of martial law, while a Cebu public official said this may affect preparations for next week’s Asean meetings in Bohol province.

“Ngano gi-timing man ang pusilan sa Holy Week? Mas bug-at security karong semana (Why was the shooting timed for the Holy Week? Security will be a lot heavier this week),” Siloy’s pal bewailed.

LOBBYING FOR LRT

DURING a forum, a public official said Metro Cebu should not be contented with setting up the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and instead lobby for the Light Railway Transit (LRT) system.

He said the LRT can transport commuters from Cebu’s farthest north and south towns to Metro Cebu within an hour at the most.

“And I will lobby for that project,” he said to the delight of the audience, most of whom live outside the metropolis.