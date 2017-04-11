Spiderman caught

A MONTH after he evaded arrest, the man known as Spiderman was finally arrested outside his apartment in Barangay Sambag I in Cebu City yesterday.

Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said Donnie Abella, 40, and his wife, Apple

Medrano, 36, were caught by PDEA agents who were waiting for him on their escape route at the ground floor of their three-storey apartment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruiz said that Abella was named “Spiderman” for his ability to evade arrest by using ceilings and roofs of houses in evading arresting police officers.

PDEA-7 considered Abella a high-value target who is a major drug peddler in Sambag I together with Medrano.

Seized from their possession were drug paraphernalia, weighing scale and 100 grams of illegal drugs with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P350,000.

Abella and Medrano are detained at PDEA-7 headquarters pending the filing of charges.