Drug test for DEPW workers

Only 160 out of the 203 employees of Cebu City Hall’s Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) were present during a surprise drug test conducted by the city yesterday.

One employee reportedly fled from the DEPW office after seeing the personnel from the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap) conducting the surprise drug test.

The others were either absent or detailed to other offices which was why they were not able to take the test.

Dr. Alice Utlang, Cosap head, said those who failed to take the test because they were absent would be made to undergo it in another unannounced drug testing, and those who missed the tests because they were assigned in other offices would undergo tests when it would be the office’s turn to take the tests.

Utlang said the tests are mandatory and aimed to promote a drug-free workplace./with CNU Intern Adelyn Landiza