Holy Week: Cops deployed to Bantayan Island, other areas

A send-off ceremony for 140 policemen assigned to different areas in the province for Holy Week duties was held on Tuesday.

Most of them will augment the police force in northern Cebu particularly Bantayan Island, dubbed as the Holy Week capital of Cebu where several thousands of people flock for its white sand beaches and a procession of life-sized antique carozas on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Aside from policemen assigned in bus terminals and ports, a total of 549 police assistance desks and crowd security check points will be set up.

Cebu International Port

At the Cebu International Port (CIP) in Cebu City, authorities prepared for the orderly travel of boat passengers this week.

Arlene Pico arrived at Terminal 1 at 11 a.m. yesterday, two hours before her scheduled departure for Ormoc City.

She decided to go early at the port anticipating the influx of passengers; but she was surprised to see an orderly port and only a few people at the ticketing area.

At the entrance of the terminal building was a tarpaulin announcing Cebu’s 10 most wanted criminals; and security guards frisking belongings and checking boat tickets.

Near the baggage x-ray machine stood another security guard and port police.

Glenn Sarador of the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) expects swarms of passengers today and Thursday.

Based on Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) records, around 279,000 passengers passed through Cebu ports from April 6 -11.

Anti-drugs monitoring

And while several Holy Week vacationers prepare to head to the beach, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional director Yogi Filemon Ruiz warned people, especially the young, to avoid illegal drugs as PDEA-7 will be on close watch.

Ruiz said reports reaching him said that some resorts and beach cottages in the province have been rented by young people who intend to engage in pot sessions.

In anticipation of the Holy Week crowd in tourist areas where illegal drugs may proliferate, Ruiz canceled all leaves filed by PDEA personnel and raised the red alert status.