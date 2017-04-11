‘Pray, fast, give to poor’-Palma

HOLY Week is not just about praying and fasting but also helping the poor as shown by the life and works of the late Archbishop Teofilo Camomot.

Fr. Mhar Balili, postulator for the beatification of Archbishop Camomot, said Archbishop Camomot’s life was marked by service to the poor.

“During Lenten Season, we are asked to pray, do fasting or abstinence, and give alms to the poor. Archbishop Camomot had an extraordinary life that he gave up everything,” Fr. Balili told reporters during yesterday’s 888 News Forum.

A Carcar City native, Archbishop Camomot — also called Monsignor Lolong — is known for pawning his valuables, including an episcopal ring, to give money and rosaries to the poor.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma, who joined yesterday’s forum, said the faithful should reflect and be reminded to also give their all just like Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life to save humanity.

“May this occasion (Holy Week), give us the opportunity to learn more about Jesus Christ who gave all,” Palma said.

Palma also called on Catholics to participate in religious activities for the Holy Week like Masses, processions and Stations of the Cross.

Fr. Balili also asked the faithful to join Visita Iglesia, the visit of seven churches, and Sugat (meeting), the reenactment of the meeting of the risen Christ and his grieving mother, Mary, through two religious processions.

“In the whole world, it is only the Philippines that stage the Visita Iglesia and Sugat except if there are Pinoys who observe this in their adopted countries abroad,” Fr. Balili said.