Australia warns citizens vs terror threats in Cebu, Bohol

THE Australian government has advised its citizens traveling to the Philippines to exercise a “high degree of caution,” citing “high threat of terrorist attack and the high level of crime.”

In a travel advisory issued Monday, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade urged its citizens planning to visit Bohol or Cebu to “exercise heightened vigilance” and to review their personal security plans.

This was after the US Embassy in Manila, citing “unsubstantiated yet credible information,” warned Americans against kidnapping threats in Central Visayas.

“We advise you to exercise a high degree of caution in the Philippines due to the high threat of terrorist attack and the high level of crime. Pay close attention to your personal security at all times. Monitor the media and other sources about possible new security risks. Seek specific advice for the locations you intend to visit,” the advisory read.

At least nine people, including a policeman and three soldiers, were reported killed in an ongoing fire fight between government security forces and 10 heavily armed suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in the tourist island Bohol.

The government claimed five ASG members were killed during the encounter in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town.

No civilian was reported hurt.

One of the three slain soldiers held the rank of an officer but AFP officials refused to divulge his rank.

Clearing

Col. Medel Aguilar, assistant chief of the Unified Command Staff for Civil Military Operations (CMO) of the Central Command, said that as of 6 p.m. yesterday, the joint troops of police and soldiers were still conducting clearing operations in that particular area of Bohol.

The Philippine Navy is also securing the entry and exit points of the province.

Aguilar said more reinforcements are coming in to help in the clearing operations.

“The operation is still going on. We need to contain the barangay. And of course people will be affected but the good thing is all government agencies and local government units are working with each other to make sure the problem is resolved as soon as possible and no civilian will be hurt,” Aguilar said.

Residents

Aguilar confirmed that residents of Barangay Napo tipped the authorities of the arrival of armed men last Monday evening.

He said even before the armed group arrived, they already had information that terrorist groups would come to Central Visayas.

He said they are still verifying reports that the armed group had a local contact in the area.

“The mere fact that they were monitored when they entered that part of Bohol means that they don’t have the support in that area,” Aguilar said. /With Inquirer.net