Govt. forces continue to monitor Barangay Napo area

By: Doris C. Bongcac, April 12th, 2017 08:50 AM

 

CEBU CITY–Airstrikes continued in Barangay Napo in Inabanga, Bohol until close to midnight on Tuesday, said Frank Baylosis, the municipality’s information officer.

“But the airstrike was contained in Napo area,” he said.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, around 1,081 families from Napo and neighboring barangays had been evacuated from their homes.

Most stayed with relatives in other villages while others stayed in town designated evacuation centers.

“Our relief operations continue so the evacuees have something to eat,” he added.

