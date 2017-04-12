Police arrest suspected drug pusher, P1.3M worth if drugs seized

The Cebu City police arrested a suspected drug pusher in a drug bust in Barangay Suba, Cebu City past 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Seized from Sofronio Navarro, 45, were 110 grams of shabu valued at P1.3 million, said Senior Insp. Narrolf Tan, deputy head of the Cebu City Intelligence Branch.

Navarro is the brother of Captain Norman Navarro of Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

Charges of violating Republic Act 9168 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly for selling prohibited drugs, will be filed against the suspect before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

The offenses is non-bailable.