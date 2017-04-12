Over P1M worth of drugs seized in Lapu-Lapu City and Cordova buy-bust ops

More than a million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated by Cordova Police during a buy-bust operation at past 12:00 midnight Wednesday in Barangay Ibabao, Cordova town.

Police arrested Wilberto Aytona, 44, a resident of Barangay Ibabao of Cordova town. He is currently detained at Cordova Police Station pending the filing of appropriate case against him by Monday next week.

PSI Clemente Ceralde Jr., Chief of Cordova Police who led the drug operation said they never expected to seize that much drugs from Aytona who was just a street level drug pusher based on their drug watch list possesses this much shabu.

Ceralde added that this is the biggest so far in terms of volume of shabu.

Police seized 20 big packs of suspected shabu worth P1,062,000.00 based on the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value.

On Tueday afternoon, a female drug peddler was also arrested by elements of City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office at Sitio Pool Barangay Bankal.

Rosalyn Blanquero, 39, a resident of the said place was arrested in a buy-bust operation led by PSI Joey Bicoy and PCI Mark Gifter Sucalit, OIC of CDEU, at 4:00 p.m.

Police confiscated several packs of suspected shabu worth P126,850, P1,100 cash believed to be proceeds of the illegal drugs business and the P500 marked money.