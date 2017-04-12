Woman accused of duping maritime grad falls in entrapment operation

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visyas (CIDG-7) arrested a 49-year-old woman for allegedly duping a maritine engineering graduate and carting away cash amounting to P25,000.

Helen Grace Elopre, a native of Jaro in Iloilo, was arrested in an entrapment operation inside a mall in Cebu City on Tuesday evening.

Chief Insp. Hector Amanza, deputy director of CIDG-7, said the suspect communicated with the victim through Facebook and promised to help him find a job in a local shipping company.

The victim said Elopre demanded P25,000.

Believing that the suspect was trustworthy, the victim gave in to the request and gave the amount.

However, the victim later found out that he was duped since he was not employed by the company endorsed by Elopre.

Charges of estafa are set to be filed against Elopre before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

“I urged other individuals who may have been duped by the suspect to come to our office and file additional charges against her,” Amanza said.