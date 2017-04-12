ST. PAUL’S ROLE

A church in Luzon is lucky to have several pasos images to depict the passion and death of Jesus Christ and the personalities who witnessed the final hours of the Lord.

Although the apostles, except Judas Iscariot, were already represented, a family still wanted to join the procession.

So they decided to pick St. Paul and include an image of the saint although St. Paul came after Christ died.

“I think the priest should come in and correct what needs to be corrected. St. Paul was in no way involved in the passion and death of Jesus. He came in after Christ ascended into heaven,” a heritage expert said.

SLOW DOWN, UNLOAD

How to make the Holy Week really holy?

A priest has three short but significant reminders.

“Slow down, unload, let go,” he said.

RICH TRADITION

CATHOLICS were reminded anew by the church to attend the liturgical celebrations of the Sacred Easter Triduum from Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday.

“You’ll never see them during other days of the year. They are simply extraordinary and beautiful,” said one lay person, a veteran who retained his enthusiasm for these events.