It started as early as last Monday; but we can expect thousands of Metro Cebu residents to troop to bus terminals, seaports and airports for the annual Holy Week break.

But this year’s observance would be different in Cebu province owing to last Tuesday’s encounter between government troops and suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits and also due to the expected heavier volume of both domestic and foreign tourists trooping to the towns for some much-needed rest and recreation.

Thus, one can expect security measures already in place to be tighter in the next few days. Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, for one, said he ordered extra security set up in light of the Inabanga incident.

It’s not just about security from terror and kidnap threats of course. Travelers and vacationers also need to watch themselves as they head to the road for their vacation spots especially those traveling at dawn or late at night.

Last Tuesday morning, a motorcycle rider identified as William Lepasana crashed into a provincial bus headed to Cebu City, injuring himself and an ABS-CBN cameraman who was heading for work at the time.

The ABS-CBN news site cited a bus passenger as saying that Lepasana, who declined to be interviewed, was speeding and didn’t slow down when the traffic light turned red, resulting in the accident.

While we hope nothing of the sort happens this week, it’s up to both motorists and public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to make sure that they follow traffic rules and give way when necessary to prevent these accidents especially in the countryside where emergency assistance is hard to come by.

Which brings us back to the security concerns at hand. Checkpoints will no doubt be installed to determine and identify possible security threats, but if the Inabanga incident is to be believed, the Abu Sayyaf bandits traveled by motorized bancas all the way from Jolo, Sulu, to the shores of Bohol province in order to victimize tourists especially rich foreigners.

We’re sure the military and the police are cracking on it, but in securing the region from these bandits and terror threats like ISIS, we repeat the appeal that they should not in any way infringe on the movement and civil liberties of the residents and visitors.

In this respect, we are heartened by the statement of the Armed Forces urging tourists wishing to visit the provinces of Cebu and Bohol to stay longer and enjoy the sights since their safety will be ensured.

We can help the Armed Forces keep it that way by monitoring and reporting any suspicious activity like what happened in Inabanga.

As we head to the province or choose to stay at home to reflect on the Holy Week, let us ever be watchful and help each other and the local officials not only in keeping out the bandits and terrorists but in keeping ourselves safe on the road for the long break ahead.