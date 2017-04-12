Over P2M in shabu seized in separate operations

POLICE in Cordova seized P1.6 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation at past midnight Wednesday in Barangay Ibabao.

Cordova police chief Senior Insp. Clemente Ceralde Jr. said they were surprised that the suspect Wilberto Aytona, who is only an alleged street-level drug pusher, could have so much shabu.

The Police Regional Office (PRO-7), however, identified the suspect as a number 2 high-value target.

Allegedly confiscated from him were 18 medium packs of suspected shabu worth P1.6 million based on the values set by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), P600 in buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Aytona is currently detained at the Cordova Police Station pending the filing of charges against him on Monday.

In Cebu City, the brother of an incumbent barangay chairman was also arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Abellana, Barangay Suba.

The suspect Sofronio Navarro is the brother of Basak San Nicolas Barangay Captain Norman Navarro.

The Cebu City Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) led by Senior Insp. Narrolf Tan conducted the operation Tuesday night. Confiscated from the suspect was 110 grams of shabu valued at P1.3 million.

On Tuesday afternoon, the DEU of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office also arrested a woman during a buy bust in Barangay Bangkal.

Rosalyn Blanquero, 39, was arrested by Senior Insp. Joey Bicoy and Chief Insp. Mark Gifter Sucalit, officer in charge of Lapu-Lapu City DEU, at 4:00 p.m.

Police confiscated from her packs of suspected shabu worth more than P100,000.