Masses at CPDRC, visits to continue

THERE won’t be any Holy Week programs to be held this week at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) except for Masses on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Acting CPDRC warden Roberto Legaspi said visitation privilege of the inmates will continue as usual but there will be no visits on the weekend.

“Actually, it’s normal. We still have visits from Monday to Friday so it’s a normal week for the inmates, but they’ll have masses on the weekend. Their visitation hasn’t been taken away,” Legaspi said.

At present, the CPDRC has a scheduled visitation for each inmate, depending on the cell number they are occupying.

Each inmate is allowed 30 minutes every week to talk with their loved ones at the visitation area, which is equipped with 13 cubicles.

“(On Thursday and Friday) aside from what the inmates usually do, there’s nothing from the outside, no special activities aside from visitation from the family,” he said.

Legaspi said he doesn’t expect to see an increase in the number of visitors that would be trooping to the CPDRC to visit the inmates over the Holy Week.